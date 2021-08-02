ENG vs IND: Mayank Agarwal ruled out of first Test due to concussion

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Mayank Agarwal

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has been ruled out of the opening Test match of the five-Test series against England that begins from August 4 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Mayank was hit on the helmet by a short ball from fast bowler Mohammed Siraj during India’s nets session at Trent Bridge on Monday.

"The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and a concussion test was conducted. He has shown signs of concussion and is ruled out of the opening Test against England," the BCCI statement read. "The 30-year-old is stable and will remain under close medical observation."

Earlier, when vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked about fitness of all players, he did say that Agarwal sustained a head injury.

"Mayank Agarwal got hit on the head. The medical team is looking after him. All others are fit," Rahane told mediapersons.

Agarwal was seen in some discomfort after removing the helmet as he sat on the ground with physio Nitin Patel attending him.

He was then seen pressing the back of his head while leaving the nets, escorted by Patel.

It is expected that he will have to undergo a mandatory concussion test before being cleared to play the Test match, starting on Wednesday.

In case he is unable to play, KL Rahul, who has mostly opened in Test matches but prefers a middle-order slot these days, could be asked to face the new ball first up. The other option is Bengal opener Abhumanyu Easwaran.

A left field selection could be Hanuma Vihari, opening the innings, like he did in Australia.

In case Vihari opens and bowls his off-spin, seamer all-rounder Shardul Thakur could also be considered for selection.