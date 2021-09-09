Sourav Ganguly on Manchester Test: 'We don't know if match will happen at this moment'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is doubtful over the feasibility of the fifth and final Test in Manchester after Indian physio reportedly testing positive for COVID-19.

"We don't know if the match will happen at this moment," said Ganguly as reported by news agency PTI.

Another member of India's support staff -- junior physio Yogesh Parmar -- tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, forcing the team to cancel its training session and casting a fresh shadow on the Manchester Test.

Earlier, India head coach Ravi Shastri and two of his close contacts, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar had returned positive for COVID. The main physio Nitin Patel tested negative but was isolated for being a close contact.

Only batting coach Vikram Rathour was with the team when it won the fourth Test at the Oval on the final day. India lead the five-Test series 2-1.