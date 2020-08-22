ENG v PAK | Jos Buttler silences doubters with second Test century

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler slammed his second Test century during the Day 2 of the ongoing match against Pakistan.

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler slammed his second Test century on the Day 2 of the Test against Pakistan on Saturday. Buttler reached the three-figure mark in 189 deliveries, scoring the century with a punch towards point.

Buttler, who faced significant scrutiny for his inconsistent performances with the bat, breached the three-figure mark for the first time in nearly two years. Since the series against West Indies which kickstarted the international cricket amid the coronavirus pandemic, Buttler had been facing criticism from former cricketers and fans for his poor show -- as a batsman and wicketkeeper.

In the first Test against Pakistan, Buttler did well to silence his critics with a match-winning knock of 75 in the second innings, while coming at a time when all seemed lost for England. He forged an incredible 139-run partnership with Chris Woakes, steering England to a three-wicket win.

He continued on his good form in the final Test of the series, as he joined Zak Crawley after England feared another batting collapse during the first innings.

The wicketkeeper-batsman showed grit to stabilise the English innings, before displaying his trademark aggressive style of batting as he steered England away from trouble.

Incidentally, on the score of 99, Buttler was given out caught-behind, only for the decision to be overturned following his review.

England find themselves in a strong position in the final Test after the partnership between Buttler and Crawley. By the time this was written, England had scored 360/4 in 103.1 overs.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage