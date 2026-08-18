David Warner fined, ordered to use breathalyser after drink-and-drive arrest in April

New Delhi:

David Warner has been fined Aus $1,500 (Rs 1.01 lakhs) and ordered to use a vehicle breathalyser lock for 12 months after being convicted of drink-driving in Sydney. The former Australia opener was sentenced by Judge Clare Farnan at Waverley Local Court on Tuesday, August 18, after pleading guilty last month to a “middle range” drink-driving offence.

Notably, the case dates back to April, when Warner was accused of stopping short of a random testing site while driving a van. He was then breath-tested, arrested and taken to a police station. As things stand, Warner will now have to hold an “interlock” licence for a year. The condition requires him to use a breathalyser device that prevents his vehicle from starting if alcohol is detected on his breath.

Meanwhile, his lawyer, Awais Ahmad, acknowledged that Warner made a serious error in deciding to drive after drinking. He said the 39-year-old had since taken responsibility for his actions and completed a traffic offender’s programme. Ahmad also raised the negative coverage surrounding the case and said Warner would continue to face public criticism.

“He will be publicly denounced,” Ahmed said as reported by AFP.

What happened that led to his arrest?

Police reportedly told the court that Warner had consumed three glasses of wine before driving to his family home. The judge said Warner’s decision could have had serious consequences, although nobody else was affected by it on this occasion.

"Thankfully, on this occasion that decision did not have consequences for other people, but I accept it did have consequences for Mr Warner,” she said.

In the meantime, the cricketer chose not to comment anything at the moment. Outside the court, several reporters gathered to have a byte, but Warner went straight to his car and left.

Australia still in search of Warner’s replacement

Warner announced his Test retirement in January 2024 and since then, Australia have been in a constant search for a suitable replacement. Steve Smith was tried for a while, but the senior batter struggled before others were given a shot. Most recently, Jake Weatherald opened against Bangladesh, but he too has been dropped from the second Test as Matt Renshaw has been called up.

With input from AFP

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