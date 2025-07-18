ENG-C vs PAK-C pitch report: How will surface at Edgbaston in Birmingham for WCL 2025 Match 1? The second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) is all set to commence with the match between the England Champions and the Pakistan Champions. The match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Here's the pitch report of the venue:

Birmingham:

England Champions and Pakistan Champions will lock horns in the opening game of the World Championship of Legends at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Legendary cricketers from both countries will roll back the clock as fans will be treated to some exceptional cricket from today. Shahid Afridi is the captain of Pakistan, while Eoin Morgan will lead England.

Pakistan are boasting of a solid team with the likes of Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, and Abdul Razzaq, among many others, set to light up the stage. The bowling attack is as good as any international team, as they will be keen on lifting the trophy this time around, after finishing as runners up in the previous edition.

Meanwhile, England are having some technically strong players in their line-up. Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, and Ravi Bopara are proper T20 players, however, the likes of Alastair Cook and Ian Bell will also grace the stage. Even their bowling attack is strong as World Cup 2019-winner Liam Plunkett, and Ryan Sidebottom will be looking to pick early wickets.

Edgbaston, Birmingham Pitch Report

Edgbaston will host the majority of matches and the pitch is expected to be a belter for this clash. It is the first game of the tournament and it is likely to be a good one to bat on. Even though the average score batting first here is 145, 221 is the highest total posted at this venue. A score around 180-190 is likely to be par today in the opening game. The team winning the toss will definitely look to bowl first.

Edgbaston - T20 Numbers Game

Matches Played - 28

Matches won batting first - 18

Matches won bowling first - 10

Average 1st inns score - 145

Highest total - 221

Highest score chased - 168

Squads

Pakistan Champions Squad: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi(c), Abdul Razzaq, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Aamer Yamin

England Champions Squad: Sir Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Phil Mustard(w), Usman Afzaal, Chris Tremlett, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Liam Plunkett, Ryan Sidebottom, Tim Ambrose, Ajmal Shahzad, Stuart Meaker

Also Read