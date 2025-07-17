Arshad Nadeem, Olympic gold medallist, exposes Pakistan government: 'All plot promises were fake' 2024 Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem was promised several cash rewards by the Pakistan government, including land plots. However, a year later, Arshad confirmed that all the plot promises that were made turned out to be fake.

New Delhi:

After winning the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Pakistan government made several prize promises to javelin star Arshad Nadeem, including land plots. A year later, however, Nadeem criticised the government for failing to deliver on those promises. While he confirmed that he had received all the cash rewards as promised, he made it clear that the land plots, one of the key announcements was never materialised.

“Out of all the prize announcements made for me, all the plot announcements were fake, which I did not receive. Apart from that, I have received all the cash prizes that were announced,” Nadeem told The Indian Express.

