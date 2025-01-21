DSG vs MICT, SA20 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Durban's Super Giants vs MI Cape Town match

Follow us on Image Source : DURBANSG X Durban's Super Giants need to get out of the rut having lost three matches in a row against MI Cape Town in SA20

Durban's Super Giants' campaign is refusing to take off in the 2025 edition of the SA20. Since their win in their opening fixture against the Pretoria Capitals by just two runs, the Super Giants have had a washed-out game and three consecutive defeats. The likes of Heinrich Klaasen, Matthew Breetzke and Wiaan Mulder haven't been able to pull their weight and stamp themselves. There have been one or two individual performances, especially from Noor Ahmad with the ball but not many collectively.

The Super Giants faltered twice against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in a span of a few days folding for 107 and 115/8 on both occasions. The batters really need to pull their socks up if last year's runners-up have to make a late dash towards the playoffs. Against them will be MI Cape Town, who are in the top half of the table but may have been too erratic for their own good. MICT haven't won two games in a row but have three wins in a row. They are coming off a sensational win against Joburg Super Kings but this is the game where the break the streak and get their act right.

MICT need to continue the good work they are doing but it is a very important game for the Super Giants, who wouldn't want to fall behind so early in the tournament with the games coming thick and fast.

My Dream11 team for SA20 2025 Match No 16, DSG vs MICT

Ryan Rickelton, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen (c), George Linde, Rashid Khan, Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada (vc), Noor Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq

Probable Playing XIs

Durban's Super Giants: Bryce Parsons, Matthew Breetzke, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock(w), JJ Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj(c), Chris Woakes, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton(w), Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, Delano Potgieter, Colin Ingram, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult