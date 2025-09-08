Do you know? This is the only team to not win a single game in T20 Asia Cup history Asia Cup 2025 is the third time the tournament is being played in the T20 format. As many as eight teams are featuring in the tournament for the first time in history. Notably, all eight participating teams have featured at least once in the T20 Asia Cup before.

New Delhi:

Asia Cup is set to get underway on September 9 with the opening match scheduled to take place between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. For the first time in history, eight teams are participating in the Asia Cup, and they are - India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Oman, and the UAE. This year, the Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format only for the third time.

The continental event happened in the shortest format for the first time in 2016, while the second edition took place in 2022. A total of eight teams have participated in the T20 Asia Cup in at least one edition and only one team among them is yet to register a single win. Hong Kong have failed to win a single match in the tournament in the shortest format after playing five games so far.

It will be interesting to see if they will be able to break the losing streak this time around. Hong Kong defeated Nepal in the third-place playoff clash of the ACC Premier Cup last year to qualify for the Asia Cup. They are in group B alongside Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and will be keen on taking down at least one team in the tournament.

Hong Kong have the worst record in the overall history of Asia Cup

Moreover, Hong Kong have the worst record in the overall history of the Asia Cup. They featured in the tournament for the first time in 2004 and then again in 2008. The team missed the next four editions before again qualifying in 2018 and 2022. However, despite featuring in the Asia Cup four times, they have not won a single game in 11 appearances.

Hong Kong is the only team to not win a single match despite featuring in both the T20 and ODI Asia Cups. Nepal is the other team that has not won a game, but they have played only two matches, in the 2023 edition. Among other teams, the UAE have lost all four matches in the ODI Asia Cup but have managed three wins in seven outings in the T20 format of the competition.

Also Read