Did SRH get complacent against LSG's depleted attack? Klaasen refutes 'taking them lightly' claim after loss Lucknow Super Giants turned the tables on Sunrisers Hyderabad and beat the hosts at their own game, restricting them to 190 and then chasing it down with relative ease. While there were tall claims that SRH may be breaching the 300 mark, they couldn't even get to 200.

Lucknow Super Giants beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad at their own game to register the first points on the board after a heartbreak against the Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2025 opener. The Super Giants' first-choice bowling attack is unavailable with the likes of Mayank Yadav and Akash Deep still recovering at the NCA. Mohsin Khan has already been ruled out while Avesh Khan had a delayed inclusion into the side. However, it didn't matter against the Orange run machines as the LSG bowling attack came out with a plan and executed it to the T, with some luck going their way as well.

Sunrisers Hyderabad could only post 190/9 after being put in to bat against a bowling attack comprising Prince Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, returning Avesh Khan and Digvesh Singh Rathi. They may not be prominent names but they had a thorough strategy for every better and implemented it as Zaheer Khan, the mentor's hard work with the bowlers was visible.

Asked at the press conference if SRH look Lucknow lightly, the wicketkeeper batter replied, "Not at all!"

"We don't take any team lightly in the IPL. Everyone is playing good cricket, especially on a wicket like this. You can put any bowling attack under the pump. They bowled well in the middle, that's why credit needs to go to them as well. They picked up early wickets that stopped a little bit of the momentum. But that's all part of the game," Klaasen added.

Klaasen mentioned that a total close to 210-220 would have been a good one on that wicket, which was a different one from the opening clash at the venue where the home team piled on 286 runs. "We just didn't score enough runs barring one or two wickets earlier in the innings and it was difficult to keep on going with the momentum. This wicket is a good wicket, so wasn't enough," Klaasen added.

Thakur, who went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction but ended up being the Player of the Match taking four wickets, peppered Abhishek Sharma with short balls. Travis Head was bowled full and in the line of the stumps after being dropped a couple of times off the leggie on googlies. Yes, Ishan Kishan getting caught behind down the leg and Klaasen getting run out at the non-striker's end after the ball hit the stumps off the bowler's hands were lucky breaks but as they say 'you create your own luck'.

The likes of Aniket Verma and skipper Pat Cummins tried their bit in the end to stretch the total close to 200 but fell short and LSG made a short work of it riding on another Nicholas Pooran special.