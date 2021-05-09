Did David Warner, Michael Slater engage in physical brawl in Maldives? Duo breaks silence on reports

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES There were reports that Australia's premier batsman David Warner and commentator Michael Slater engaged in a physical brawl in the Maldives.

The Australian cricket contingent is currently in the Maldives after their departure from India, following the postponement of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Late on Saturday, reports emerged that Australia's opening batsman and SRH star David Warner, and commentator Michael Slater engaged in a physical brawl in a bar in the Maldives. The Daily Telegraph reported that the duo engaged in a fight in the Taj Coral Resort in the island nation.

Both Warner and Slater, however, have now denied the report, saying that they are close friends and there is no truth in the rumour.

"There is absolutely nothing to the rumour mill Buzz. Davie and I are great mates and absolutely zero chance of (having) a fight," Slater reportedly texted a senior journalist of the publication.

Warner, meanwhile, said that there has been "no drama."

"There has been no drama. I don’t know where you get these things from. Unless you were here and have got concrete evidence you can’t write anything. Nothing happened," wrote Warner in a text.

Both, Warner and Slater have been recently in the news during the 2021 Indian Premier League.

Warner was sacked from captaincy by the Sunrisers Hyderabad after a series of poor performances from the side which saw them reeling at the bottom of the table. The opener was also dropped from SRH's last game of the tournament before its suspension, which led to further outrage among the SRH fans on social media platforms.

Slater, meanwhile, had taken to his Twitter account to register a strong protest against Australian PM Scott Morrison.

His protest came after Morrison's government put a ban on travelers from India in Australia till May 15.