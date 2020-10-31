Live Cricket Score Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020: MI win toss, opt to bowl in Dubai

Live Cricket Score Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match on indiatvnews.com. Delhi Capitals require only one win from their remaining two games to qualify for the playoffs but they face the top-2 sides, MI and RCB. MI have already qualified for the playoff stage and would aim to spoil DC's party as they take on Shreyas Iyer's side in Dubai. The fact that the Capitals have lost their last three matches doesn't help their cause either as Ricky Ponting's men aim a bounce back in the tournament. Here, you can follow ball-by-ball updates from Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 LIve Cricket Score on indiatvnews.com. LIVE STREAMING
Live Cricket Score Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020: MI win toss, opt to bowl
15:15 IST: Mumbai Indians play their 200th IPL match, becoming the first team to achieve the feat.
15: 08 IST: PLAYING XIs
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
15:04 IST: Hardik Pandya is rested for MI. Jayant Yadav gets a game in his place. James Pattinson also misses out and Nathan Coulter-Nile is included in the playing XI.
15:02 IST: TOSS UPDATE! Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals in Dubai
14:50 IST: After facing successive losses in their last three games, the DC are in a spot of bother. Aur Kumar Sangakkara believes it will be tough for the Capitals to qualify. READ
14:30 IST: Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the playoffs, while DC require only one win to seal a berth for the next stage.
14:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match on indiatvnews.com.
Brief Preview: At the end of the first half of the league stage, two teams were certain to reach the playoffs - defending champions Mumbai Indians and a balanced Delhi Capitals side. Both donned a daunting batting lineup and had an equally threatening bowling attack that helped them secure the top two places at the end of their first seven games. But while Mumbai Indians have already made it to the knockouts, Delhi seemed to have run out of steam, having lost three in a row. [FULL PREVIEW]