IPL 2020 | Worried about Delhi Capitals' chances for playoff qualification, says Kumar Sangakkara

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has said that Delhi Capitals' poor form may hamper their chances to qualify for the playoffs.

The race for playoff spots in the Indian Premier League has grown intense with each passing game. On Friday, Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in the afternoon match while Royal Challengers Bangalore face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the evening.

The Capitals are currently third in the table with seven wins in 12 matches, and require one win from their final two games to secure a place in the playoffs.

However, DC face the top-2 sides -- MI and RCB in their remaining games.

"Well, Mumbai is quite secure; I think RCB will make it there as well. I am suddenly worried about Delhi Capitals. In the last few games, their batting hasn't really looked as strong as it should've," Sangakkara said in Star Sports' Cricket Connected.

The Capitals have lost their last three matches and would aim to end the streak today as they take on the table-toppers MI, who have already qualified for the playoffs.

"It's highly dependent on their top order; no batsman has got the quick runs. So, they could be the fourth one, but I would not be too sure," Sangakkara further said.

"So, they could be the fourth one, but I would not be too sure. I would say, Kings XI Punjab would make it there as well. And the fourth one, I am just struggling to make a concrete prediction on the fourth one. Sorry!"

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage