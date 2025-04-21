Delhi Capitals spin all-rounder Vipraj Nigam feels home conditions are not very advantageous in IPL Delhi Capitals face Lucknow Super Giants in their eighth match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. DC spin all-rounder Vipraj Nigam feels that home team are not getting much advantage in IPL.

Delhi Capitals spin bowling all-rounder Vipraj Nigam feels that the home conditions are not very advantageous in the Indian Premier League, but it gives idea to the home team of what to expect. Home conditions in IPL have been under the scanner after players and coaches voiced their thoughts of not getting what they want from the pitches.

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming had conceded that the team is not able to read the conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium since the past few seasons. Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane was also disappointed for the Eden Gardens pitch not offering help to the spinners after his team's defeat to Lucknow Super Giants.

DC's rising star Vipraj has opined that the home conditions are not offering big advantage to the teams. "Home conditions are not very advantageous in IPL but yes you have an idea as to what to consider. There is not much advantage to the team," Nigam said on the eve of DC's match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. "You are familiar with the weather, ground dimension etc. But all teams have similar preparation."

Nigam is looking forward to the clash against LSG and is banking on the know-how he developed by playing in the UPT20 League in the city. "The UP T20 league happened here. So we have played T20 games here. Sameer and I have an idea of the ground so we will try follow the same process we did in UP T20," he added.

Vipraj credited the senior players to have helped him in getting settled into the team. "I get advice from the seniors in every game. We do get some help from the seniors. There are some players who were in Lucknow last year and are here this year as well. We talk about those aspects in our team meetings and plan accordingly," he said.