Deepti Sharma set to achieve what Hardik Pandya couldn't in T20Is, only two wickets away from creating history

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma will be in action today in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam. She is on the cusp of creating history and could become the first-ever cricketer to achieve a unique double in the history of the shortest format of the game. Deepti has a chance to become the first player, in men's and women's cricket, to pick up 150 or more wickets and also score 1000 or more runs in T20Is.

She is just two wickets away from completing 150 scalps in the format and has already amassed 1100 runs in 81 innings. Among top teams, Ellyse Perry is the closest to achieving this record, but she has 126 wickets in T20Is so far apart from scoring 2173 runs.

In Men's cricket, Shakib Al Hasan is the closest, having already accounted for 149 wickets and scored 2551 runs in his illustrious career. However, he last played for Bangladesh in 2024 in the format and recently expressed his wish to represent his country across all formats one last time. The all-rounder, if he plays, will be expected to become the first men's cricketer to achieve the massive personal milestone in the shortest form of the game.

As for Hardik, he completed 2000 runs in T20Is recently but has accounted for 101 wickets so far in his career. However, for now, Deepti Sharma has a great chance to become the greatest ever all-rounder in T20Is, among men and women, in this aspect.

Deepti Sharma needs four wickets to create a world record

Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma is also set to become the leading wicket-taker in the history of Women's T20Is. She is only four wickets away from surpassing Australia's Megan Schutt who has picked up 151 wickets so far in her T20I career. Even though Schutt is yet to retire from the format, she won't be playing a T20I until February 2026 which gives Deepti a great chance to eclipse her in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka.

For the unversed, India Women are already 1-0 ahead in the five-match series and will be keen on doubling their lead today by winning the second game.

