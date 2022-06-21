Deepak Chahar all set to return; Sundar to represent Lancashire

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Deepak Chahar in action

As the competition to break into India's world T20I squad intensifies, it is now learned that Team India pacer Deepak Chahar is now gearing up for a return to the Indian outfit. The injury-prone pacer who missed the entire Indian Premier League will now just take four to five more weeks to completely recover from the hamstring injury. The CSK pacer who is also very handy with the bat will want to recover as soon as possible and get back to the game so that he can present himself as one of the contenders to participate in the World T20I.

Alongside Deepak Chahar, centrally contracted Washington Sundar is also going through rehabilitation at NCA who was down and out with a hand injury. Reports have further surfaced that Sundar is in with chances of playing with leading county side Lancashire. A BCCI source further confirmed the fact and said "Washington is nearing full fitness and he needs a lot of game time, which he will get only in red ball cricket. He is going to play for Lancashire and this exposure will do him a world of good".

Deepak Chahar who is well on his way to complete fitness is expected to jump into the process of Indian selection when the West Indies series or the Asia Cup kickstarts. Speaking about his injury and his road to recovery Deepak added that "I am bowling four to five overs at one go as per my rehab program right now. My recovery is going pretty well and I think it will take another four to five weeks for me to get match fit. It's a step-by-step process as far as recovery is concerned. I don't think I will be fit for England T20s. Once I am match fit, I will need to play some club-level games to check my fitness".

Chahar who can bat around a bit will be a valuable addition for the men in blue and it will be interesting to see how he fits into head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma's scheme of things.

(Inputs from PTI)