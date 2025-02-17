DC vs RCB, WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/WPL Delhi Capitals will be up against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their second game of the WPL 2025

The two-time finalists Delhi Capitals will be up against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their second match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) on Monday, February 17. The Capitals prevailed in a thriller against the Mumbai Indians a few days ago. The match ended on a bit of a dramatic note with the third-umpire probably having an error in judgement. Mumbai Indians had the right to be aggrieved but it was the Capitals on the right side of the result and now would hope that the hard-fought win would ready them for the bigger challenge.

The defending champions, RCB, pulled off the biggest chase in WPL history in the tournament opener against the Gujarat Giants with Richa Ghosh, Kanika Ahuja and Ellyse Perry destroying the Gujarat Giants' attack. It is a depleted squad for the reigning champs alright but RCB have reinforced their squad with some quality replacements. However, the inexperienced bowling attack will have to come up trumps, hence, the inclusion of someone like Sneh Rana is inevitable.

RCB have a couple of quality pacers in Renuka Singh Thakur and Kim Garth but the likes of Georgia Wareham, Rana and Joshitha will have to do the heavy lifting until Perry is able to bowl full tilt. For the Capitals, they will hope that their veteran South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp is fit as she will add depth to both the departments. Delhi were just enough in both of them but will need to land the killer blow against a strong side like RCB.

My Dream11 team for WPL 2025 Match 4, DC vs RCB

Shafali Verma, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Richa Ghosh (c), Kanika Ahuja, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sarah Bryce, Ellyse Perry (vc), Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy

Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp/Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce(w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana(c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana/Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Thakur Singh