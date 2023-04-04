DC vs GT: David Warner survives a close shave as ball touches stumps but doesn't get bowled

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER David Warner survived a close shave

Delhi Capitals (DC) have clashed against Gujarat Titans in the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The visiting side won the toss and opted to bowl first. Hardik Pandya and his troops would've hoped to pick wickets early in the innings. But that wasn't to be as luck was with the DC skipper David Warner not getting bowled despite the ball touching the stumps.

The incident happened in the first over of the innings when Shami was all over the batter with his excellent swing bowling. David Warner seemed clueless facing the first ball of the over. He drew Warner forward delivering a fuller than a length delivery and after pitching, the ball nipped away sharply to stun the batter. There was a big noise even as the ball went to the keeper and the Titans felt they got their man.

Thankfuilly, they didn't go for the review after the umpire turned down the appeal as the ball had touched the stumps only for the bails to not get dislodged. Having said that, it was a brilliant first over from Shami as he kept the DC skipper on the tenterhooks.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

