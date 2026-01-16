David Warner breaks Virat Kohli's record with century vs Sydney Sixers in BBL David Warner smashed an unbeaten 110 vs Sixers to surpass Virat Kohli’s T20 century record. Mitchell Starc returned to the BBL after 11 years, while Steve Smith stole the show with a 41-ball hundred to lead Sixers to victory.

Sydney:

David Warner delivered a devastating performance against the Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Big Bash League, continuing his sensational form this season. The Australian opener has been in sublime touch, topping the run charts with 463 runs from eight matches.

Playing at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Warner put on a breathtaking display on Friday, hammering an unbeaten 110 off just 65 deliveries at an impressive strike rate of 169.23.

With this century, Warner moved past Virat Kohli to become the third-highest century-maker in T20 cricket. Kohli and Rilee Rossouw are tied with nine hundreds each, while Warner now sits above them. Chris Gayle leads the all-time list with 22 centuries, followed by Babar Azam in second place with 11.

Mitchell Starc returns to BBL after 11 years

Mitchell Starc returned to BBL after 11 years wait. He featured for the Sixers in the heavyweight clash against city rivals Thunder. On his return, the ace pacer conceded 31 runs in four overs and also picked up the wicket of opener Matthew Gilkes.

However, his immediate return to the BBL wasn’t very smooth, having conceded 15 runs in his opening spell. However, the southpaw returned strongly, as he didn’t leak a single boundary in his remaining three overs.

Smith steals show in BBL

In the second innings, Smith stole the show with his 41-ball century. Courtesy of his blistering batting, Sixers beat Thunder by five wickets. Smith’s opening partner Babar Azam played the role of an anchor, scoring 47 runs off 39 balls, before Nathan McAndrew got the better of him.

“Had to get off to a nice start. Babar and I had a really nice partnership there that set up the platform. And then got to the Surge and it was go time. So, yeah, fortunate enough to hit a few over the fence on the Surge and get us in front of the race,” Smith said after being adjudged the Player of the Match.