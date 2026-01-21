Daryl Mitchell trumps Virat Kohli to become top batter in ICC ODI rankings after blockbuster India series Daryl Mitchell has become the top batter in the latest ICC ODI rankings, trumping Virat Kohli, after smashing 352 runs, including centuries in the last two matches of the series. Kohli has slipped to second place despite scoring a majestic ton in the final ODI in the losing cause.

New Delhi:

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell is the new number one batter in the latest ICC ODI rankings. He smashed centuries in the second and third ODIs against India and was expected to overtake Virat Kohli in the rankings despite the latter smashing a majestic, hard-fought ton in the final game of the series. Mitchell has also gained a massive 50-point lead in the ratings over Kohli in the rankings.

He has 845 rating points now at the top of the ICC rankings while Kohli is in second place with 795 rating points. Kohli scored 23 and 124 runs in the last two matches and gained rating points compared to the previous update but Mitchell performed even better than him and secured a place at the numero uno position.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, who was number one at the start of the New Zealand series, has now slipped to fourth place after a lean patch of three matches. He has 757 rating points and Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran has jumped up one place despite not playing any ODI in recent times.

KL Rahul jumps in top 10

KL Rahul has jumped into the top 10 after his century in the second ODI against New Zealand and has 670 rating points to show for his efforts. He would've climbed up even more had he not failed in the third and final ODI of the series. India skipper Shubman Gill has remained in fifth place thanks to his fifty in the second ODI.

Top 10 batters in ICC ODI rankings

Rank Players Rating Points 1 Daryl Mitchell 845 2 Virat Kohli 795 3 Ibrahim Zadran 764 4 Rohit Sharma 757 5 Shubman Gill 723 6 Babar Azam 722 7 Harry Tector 708 8 Shai Hope 701 9 Charith Asalanka 690 10 KL Rahul 670

