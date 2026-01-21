England announce playing XI for first ODI vs Sri Lanka, recall opening batter after 776 days England have named their playing XI, a day before the first ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka, to be played on January 22. Harry Brook will lead the side in the 50-over format, even as his eyes will be on the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting from February 7.

Colombo:

England have named their playing XI for the first ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka starting on January 22. The match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the venue which is also slated to host the T20 World Cup 2026 matches next month. The visitors have recalled their opener Zak Crawley after 776 days, as he last played in the format for his country back in December 2023.

Crawley has so far featured only in eight ODIs for England and mustered only 199 runs at an average of 28.42 with two fifties to his credit. England will be keen on forgetting the result in the Ashes series, where they lost to Australia 4-1 down under. The ODI series against Sri Lanka starts their white-ball season away from home now, with Harry Brook taking over the captaincy duties.

Even though they are playing the One-Day format, their eyes will be on the T20 World Cup, starting on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. The series will also help them get used to the conditions in Sri Lanka where they might end up playing their Super Six round of matches later in the tournament. In the league stage, they are scheduled to play two matches each in Mumbai and Kolkata.

England retain Ashes opening duo for ODIs despite failure in Ashes

As far as their playing XI is concerned, England have retained their opening duo of Ben Duckett and Crawley from the Ashes that failed miserably. Joe Root, Jacob Bethell and captain Brook are set for a middle-order role while former captain Jos Buttler will bat at number six. Will Jacks and Sam Curran are the all-rounders while Jamie Overton is the only other fast bowler in the line-up. Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid are the two specialist spinners included in the playing XI.

England playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pavan Rathnayake, Dhananjaya de Silva, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga