Daryl Mitchell refuses to face Pakistan's Usman Tariq in PSL 2026 over controversial bowling action | Watch

New Delhi:

The 18th game of the ongoing PSL (Pakistan Super League) saw Quetta Gladiators taking on Rawalpindiz. While Gladiators registered a brilliant victory in the game, a moment between Daryl Mitchell and Usman Tariq managed to catch all the headlines.

Chasing down a target of 183 runs, Daryl Mitchell went viral after he refused to face Quetta Gladiators’ Usman Tariq due to his controversial bowling action. It is worth noting that Tarqie has often been the talk of the town due to his bowling action, with many accusing him of chucking the ball.

However, the incident occurred in the middle overs of the second innings; Daryl Mitchell prepared to take on Tariq. However, as the Pakistan bowler prepared for his trademark run-up. However, Mitchell, who was visibly frustrated, walked away from the crease multiple times.

Gladiators made quick work of Rawalpindiz in the clash

Speaking of the clash, the game began with Gladiators coming in to bat first, and the side posted a total of 182 runs in the first innings of the game. Saud Shakeel opened the innings with 42 runs, with Rilee Rossouw scoring 53 and Hasan Nawaz adding 39 runs on the board.

Aiming to chase down the target, Rawalpindiz never caught momentum and failed to chase the target, ultimately losing the clash. The side opened its innings with Mohammad Rizwan departing for a duck and Usman Khawaja adding seven runs on the board.

Daryl Mitchell and Shan Masood were two of the highest run-getters with 30 and 31 runs, respectively. Quetta Gladiators limited their opponents to a score of 121 and won the game by 61 runs. Saud Shakeel, Usman Tariq, and Jahandad Khan were the highest wicket-takers in the second innings with two wickets each to their name. Abrar Ahmed and Kashif Bhatti took one wicket each as well.

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