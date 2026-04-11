Royal Challengers Bengaluru join Punjab Kings in unwanted list after drubbing against Rajasthan Royals

New Delhi:

Game 16 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Rajasthan Royals taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The two sides locked horns at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on April 10, and Rajasthan Royals were the side that emerged victorious after a stellar performance with both the bat and the ball.

It is worth noting that despite RR’s brilliant bowling, RCB managed to post a total of 202 runs on the board in the first innings, thanks to a gritty half-century by Rajat Patidar.

Chasing down the target, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi propelled RR to a stellar start, scoring 78 runs in 26 deliveries. Furthermore, Dhruv Jurel amassed 818 runs in 43 deliveries to help RR win the game. With RR registering the victory, RCB went on to equal Punjab Kings in the list of teams to have the most defeats while defending a 200+ total.

It is worth noting that after the loss against RR, both PBKS and RCB now have 7 defeats each, while defending 200+ targets in the IPL. Chennai Super Kings sit in second place with the list with six defeats, alongside KKR in third with five defeats to their name.

Riyan Parag weighed in on the victory after the game

Registering the win against RCB, RR skipper Riyan Parag took centre stage and heaped massive praise on his side’s performance and revealed how he is still looking to get better, as he was captured talking to Kumar Sangakkara after the game.

"Yeah, absolutely. Keeping the previous years in mind, I feel we were not up to the mark in a few years that we've played here, but today I think it was very clinical. It's always about getting better. I feel the way we bowled, the way we started, I would have been happy with 200. But I think the way we clawed back in the middle overs, I still think we were like 20 over par,” Parag said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Most defeats defending 200-plus targets in IPL

7 - PBKS

7 - RCB*

6 - CSK

5 - KKR

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