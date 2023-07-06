Netherlands qualify for World Cup after 12 years, shock Scotland by chasing 278 runs in 42.5 overs

Follow us on Image Source : ICC TWITTER Netherlands thumped Scotland to become the 10th team to qualify for World Cup 2023

The Netherlands did it. They pulled off a miraculous run-chase in a must-win Super Six clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Zimbabwe as they shocked Scotland by chasing 278 runs in just 42.5 overs owing to a brilliant all-round performance by Bas de Leede. After taking a five-wicket haul, de Leede smashed a match-winning 123 off just 92 balls to help the Dutch not just win the game 7 balls before the requirement but also qualify for the World Cup 2023 in India. The Netherlands will be playing an ODI World Cup after 12 years as they last featured in the marquee event in 2011.

This will be the Netherlands' fifth appearance in the ODI World Cups after playing the 1996, 2003, 2007 and 2011 editions. It has been nothing short of a dream run for the Dutch in the World Cup qualifiers on their way to India.

The Dutch didn't have a great start to their campaign losing to Zimbabwe in their opening game of the qualifiers, however, they came back win two games in a row back-to-back against the USA and Nepal. The Dutch played probably their tournament-changing game against the West Indies as they prevailed in the Super Over and had two points advantage going into Super Six.

The Netherlands let go of an opportunity against Sri Lanka when they folded them for 213 but still lost it by 21 runs. But now they have an opportunity to avenge that defeat in the final.

The Men in Orange then beat Oman in the next game by 74 runs and were required to improve their NRR as well in the final clash against Scotland and not just the two points. Despite de Leede's five-wicket haul, Scotland powered their way to 277/9 owing to Brandon McMullen's century and captain Richie Berrington's 64-run knock. However, it was Bas de Leede's day and he made the most of it as despite losing 4 wickets for just 108, the Dutch all-rounder proved to be too good on the day.

The Netherlands will be Qualifier 1 and will play the hosts India on November 11 in Bengaluru.

