CSK vs LSG LIVE cricket score: Chennai Super Kings look to maintain winning ways

Chennai:

The stage is set for the 53rd game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 10th. The two sides have had a roller coaster of a season so far. Chennai Super Kings sits in sixth place in the standings with five wins and five losses to their name. The side is well in the race for the playoffs and they will hope to put in a good showing against the struggling Lucknow side.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants occupy last place in the standings. With 10 matches played, the side has won three and have lost the remaining seven matches that they have played. Coming on the back of a win in their previous clash, the Rishabh Pant-led side will hope for another good showing against the five-time champions, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares amid their struggles in the tournament.