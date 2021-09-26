Image Source : IPLT20.COM CSK vs KKR Toss Updates IPL 2021 Live: Chennai vs Kolkata Toss and Playing 11 Updates

Both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a winning start in the season resumption of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). Incidentally, both the sides have defeated the same opponents in their first two games in the UAE leg (Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore). While MS Dhoni's CSK is currently 2nd on the IPL table, Eoin Morgan's KKR are fourth.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Tim Southee, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Total Matches Played - 9

Tosses won: 4

Tosses lost: 5

Match Result after Tosses won: 4/4 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 3/5 wins

MATCH RESULTS

CSK vs DC - DC won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK lost by 7 wickets

PBKS vs CSK - CSK won ths toss, opt to bowl = CSK won by 6 wickets

CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs

CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 18 runs

CSK vs RCB - CSK won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 69 runs

SRH vs CSK - SRH won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets

MI vs CSK - MI won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK lost by 4 wickets

CSK vs MI - CSK won the toss, elected to bat - CSK won by 20 runs

CSK vs RCB - CSK won toss, elected to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS- Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) full schedule, squad, venue and timings

Total Matches Played - 9

Tosses won: 4

Tosses lost: 5

Match Result after Tosses won: 2/4 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/5 wins

MATCH RESULT:

SRH vs KKR: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 10 runs

KKR vs MI: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: MI won by 10 runs

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs

KKR vs CSK: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: CSK won by 18 runs

RR vs KKR: RR won the toss, opted to bowl: RR won by 6 wickets

PBKS vs KKR: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 5 wickets

DC vs KKR: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: DC won by 7 wickets

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: KKR won by 9 wickets

MI vs KKR - KKR won toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 7 wickets