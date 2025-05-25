CSK dent GT’s top-two finish hopes, register embarrassing IPL record Chennai Super Kings put in an exceptional performance in game 67 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, breezing past Gujarat Titans and registering a 83-run victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Game 67 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings. Both sides locked horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 25. The game was won by Chennai Super Kings, but despite their victory, the five-time champions finished their IPL 2025 campaign in 10th place, which is the first time in the franchise’s history.

The clash began with Chennai coming in to bat first after winning the toss. The side got off to a good start to the game as openers Ayush Mhatre and Devon Conway scored 34 and 52 runs, respectively. Urvil Patel added 37 runs in 19 deliveries; furthermore, Dewald Brevis was exceptional with the bat as well, scoring 57 runs in 23 balls.

Chennai Super Kings posted a massive total of 230 runs in the first innings of the game. As for Gujarat Titans, Prasidh Krishna was the highest wicket-taker in the first innings with two wickets to his name. Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, and M Shahrukh Khan took one wicket each as well.

Aiming to chase down the huge target, Gujarat hoped to get off to a good start. However, things went haywire for the side when skipper Shubman Gill departed on a score of 13 runs in nine deliveries. Furthermore, things went from bad to worse for them when Jos Buttler was dismissed on a score of five runs.

Sai Sudharsan looked good at the start of the run chase; however, he too was sent packing on a score of 41 runs. Chennai Super Kings were exceptional with the ball through the second innings, and they made sure that Gujarat never went on to build a solid partnership.

Noor Ahmad was the highest wicket taker for the side in the second innings with three wickets to his name. Ravindra Jadeja and Anshul Kamboj took two wickets each, while Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana took one wicket each as well. Chennai limited Gujarat on a score of 147 and won the game by 83 runs. However, despite their win, they will be finishing the IPL 2025 in 10th place in the standings.