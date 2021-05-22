Cricket West Indies to hold players' draft on May 25

Image Source : TWITTER/@WINDIESCRICKET Cricket West Indies

Cricket West Indies (CWI) will hold Professional Cricketers Draft for the 2021/2022 season on May 25, with nearly 100 players vying for 12 spots.

Six territorial board franchises will convene to draft their final two players for their squads to play in the forthcoming season, which includes the CG Insurance Super50 Cup and the West Indies Championship.

The draft will be conducted over two rounds, where each franchise will have to pick a player in each round. Each franchise will pick two players to add to their pre-selected squad of 13 protected players, to make a full squad of 15 players.

CWI cricket operations manager, Roland Holder said, "The draft, now in its eighth year, demonstrates that CWI remains committed to our professional cricket structure, even in these times of uncertainty. The 90 regional players, who will be awarded regional franchise contracts, will be able to train and practice professionally as CWI hopes for a return to normalcy in regional cricket later this year."

The franchises: Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Windward Volcanoes, Jamaica Scorpions, Guyana Jaguars, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force and Barbados Pride.