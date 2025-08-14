CPL 2025: Schedule, squads, players, live streaming, and all you need to know With the CPL (Caribbean Premier League) 2025 all set to kick off on August 15, let us have a look at the all you need to know details of the tournament, with the squads, schedule, and the where to watch information for the competition.

The 13th season of the CPL (Caribbean Premier League) is all set to kick off on August 15. The season opener of the tournament will see St Kitts & Nevis Patriots taking on Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

The six teams will be looking to put in their best performance in the competition in hopes of getting their hands on the title. Beginning on August 15, the tournament will end on September 21. A total of six venues will be hosting the 34 matches.

It is worth noting that the top four sides in the league phase will qualify for the tournament playoffs. Similar to the IPL, the top two sides in the table will get two shots at reaching the final.

Saint Lucia Kings won the previous edition of the tournament, defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors in the summit clash of the event in 2024. The side will be hoping for another good show in 2025 and will be looking to defend their title.

CPL 2025 squads:

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Rahkeem Cornwall, Shakib Al Hasan, Imad Wasim (c), Jayden Seales, Justin Greaves, Odean Smith, Jewel Andrew, Naveen ul Haq, Obed McCoy, Fabian Allen, Bevon Jacobs, AM Ghazanfar, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Karima Gore, Kevin Wickham, Joshua James,

Barbados Royals

Brandon King, Quinton de Kock, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (c), Mujeeb ur Rahman, Azmaullah Omarzai, Jomel Warrican, Kadeem Alleyne, Shaqkere Paris, Kofi James, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Zishan Motara, Johann Layne, Ramon Simmonds, Daniel Sams, Eathan Bosch

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir (c), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Iftikhar Ahmad, Moeen Ali, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Shamarh Brooks, Kemol Savory, Ben McDermott, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Quentin Sampson, Riyad Latif

Saint Lucia Kings

Tim David, Roston Chase, Tim Seifert, Johnson Charles, Alzarri Joseph, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese (c), Delano Potgieter, Matthew Forde, Aaron Jones, Khary Pierre, Javelle Glen, Micah McKenzie, Shadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah, Keon Gaston, Ackeem Auguste

Trinbago Knight Riders

Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Usman Tariq, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Terrance Hinds, Nathan Edward, Joshua Da Silva, McKenny Clarke

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Alick Athanaze, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mickyle Louis, Jeremiah Louis, Jyd Goolie, Waqar Salamkheil, Dominic Drakes, Ashmead Nedd, Navin Bidaisee, Leniko Boucher

CPL 2025 schedule:

CPL 2025 where to watch details:

It is worth noting that the CPL 2025 will be telecast live in India on the JioStar network. Furthermore, live streaming of the tournament will be made available on the FanCode app and website.

