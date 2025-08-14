Mitch Owen ruled out of South Africa series, Australia forced into three changes due to injury With Australia all set to continue their ongoing white ball series against South Africa, Cricket Australia made three changed to their squad as Mitch Owen, Lance Morris, and Matt Short have been ruled out due to injuries.

New Delhi:

Australia is all set to continue its ongoing white ball series against South Africa. With two T20Is done, the two sides are set to take on each other in the third T20I and the three subsequent ODI matches. With the third T20I scheduled on August 16, the three ODIs are slated to be held on August 19, 22, and 24.

With the upcoming matches, Cricket Australia have hit a roadblock as they have been forced to make three changes to their squad for the South Africa series owing to injuries. One of the biggest changes to the squad has been the exclusion of Mitch Owen.

The all-rounder has been ruled out due to a concussion. It is worth noting that Owen was hit on the helmet after top-edging a delivery by Kagiso Rabada in the second T20I of the series. As per concussion protocols, Owen will be sitting out for a minimum of 12 days. He will miss the third T20I of the series and the three-game ODI series as well.

Matt Short, Lance Morris ruled out of South Africa series as well

Apart from Mitch Owen, the likes of Matt Short and Lance Morris have also been ruled out of the South Africa series. Despite being picked in both squads, Short has been ruled out due to a side injury that he picked up in the West Indies and has been unable to make as quick a recovery as once anticipated.

Furthermore, Lance Morris was only picked in the ODI squad to take on South Africa. However, after reporting lower back soreness, Morris has returned to Perth, where he will be further evaluated.

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa

Also Read: