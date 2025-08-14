CPL 2025 Live telecast: When and where to watch Caribbean Premier League live on TV and streaming in India? The new edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will commence on Thursday (local time) in Basseterre, with the hosts St Kitts and Nevis Patriots taking on the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. The last six editions have been won by six different teams and the 2025 season promises to be a cracker.

Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis):

One of the pioneers of franchise T20 cricket and, as it likes to call itself, the 'biggest party in the sport', the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) returns for its 13th edition, starting Thursday, August 14 (local time). With the franchise tournaments germinating out of every country and continent every six months, it can be a little difficult to track all of them but the CPL has been able to make its identity with the crowds it brings, the atmosphere they create and the cricket amping all of it, with some of the legends of the T20 format on show.

In the 2025 season too, apart from the Caribbean big names in Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder and Sherfane Rutherford, among others, the likes of Tim David, Shakib Al Hasan, Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Amir and Alex Hales from the overseas bunch.

The format remains the same, 30 group matches, with the top four making it to the playoffs and going through the qualifiers and the eliminator route to the final. The tournament will move in the caravan format with St Kitts and Nevis and Antigua hosting the first 9-10 matches, before Saint Lucia and Trinidad coming into the picture. Barbados and Guyana host the last phase of the league stage. Guyana again will host the knockouts, including the final on Sunday, September 21.

When and where to watch the Caribbean Premier League 2025 live on TV and OTT in India?

The 2025 edition of the Caribbean Premier League will kick off at 4:30 AM IST on Friday, August 15, at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis. All the evening matches as per local time will have a 4:30 AM start as per IST on the next day, while the day games on double-header days will have an 8:30 PM IST on the same day. All 34 matches of the CPL 2025 will be live telecast on Star Sports Network, and the live streaming of the tournament will be available on the Fancode app and website.