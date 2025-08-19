Chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirms India's first-choice opener in Asia Cup 2025 The India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup was announced today, as the selectors picked 15 members for the continental event. Meanwhile, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has confirmed India's first-choice opener for the Asia Cup.

Mumbai:

India's much-awaited squad for the Asia Cup was announced today, as Suryakumar Yadav was named the captain while Shubman Gill returned to become the vice-captain of the team. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was expected to be picked as the backup opener, has been left out, while Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are the other openers in the squad. However, the chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Abhishek will be the first-choice opener for India in the continental event.

The other openers in the race are Gill and Samson and Agarkar stated that the management will decide on who will open among them in Dubai. "Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson - two very good opening options to have alongside Abhishek Sharma. They'll take a call in Dubai," Agarkar said while indirectly confirming that Abhishek, the number one-ranked T20I batter in ICC rankings, will play.

Is Gill the favoured choice as second opener?

Notably, India captain Suryakumar Yadav pointed out that Shubman Gill was the vice-captain of the team that began the cycle after the previous T20 World Cup. Notably, in the very next T20I series after the World Cup, against Zimbabwe, GIll was the captain of the team and also won it 4-1 after losing the opening game of the series.

"When he played the last T20I in Sri Lanka, he was the vice-captain. After that he got busy for playing test cricket and he didn't get the opportunity to play T20Is. So he is there in the squad and we are happy to have him," Surya said in the press conference. Given that Gill is named the vice-captain of the team, he is most likely to open alongside Abhishek.

What happens to Sanju Samson?

If Gill is preferred as the second opener, then Sanju Samson will either sit out of the playing XI or bat at number three, replacing Tilak Varma. Both players scored three centuries each during their time in the team, and it will be a tough choice for the management to select one between them.

Also Read