Shreyas Iyer to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 5 players who missed out on India's squad for Asia Cup 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav addressed a press conference on Tuesday to name the 15-member squad for the regional T20 tournament that gets underway on September 9.

Surya will be leading the Indian team in the tournament, while there was a surprise vice-captain with Shubman Gill getting the nod. He not only made the cut into the squad but was also named the vice-captain. However, there were a few players who could have been picked in the squad but missed out on it.

5 players who missed out on India's squad for Asia Cup 2025

1 - Shreyas Iyer: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer had led his franchise to the final of the Indian Premier League 2025 and played brilliant knocks throughout the tournament. However, he missed out on the squad as the Indian team went with the likes of Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma and Gill.

2 - Yashasvi Jaiswal: Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is known to take the attack to the bowling sides. He has played blistering knocks in the Indian cash-rich league. However, with India having Sanju Samson, Gill and Abhishek Sharma as the opening options, Jaiswal missed out.

3 - Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar was another player who missed out on getting picked into the team. Sundar has been part of India's white-ball squads in the recent series. However, he, missed out on being part of the team with India having gone with three spinners in Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

4 - Riyan Parag: Riyan Parag has also been part of India's T20I squads of late. He suffered a shoulder injury earlier in 2025 but was fit upon his return in the IPL. Parag is another player who missed out on the squad.

5 - Ravi Bishnoi: Star spinner Ravi Bishnoi is also not part of the Indian team for the Asia Cup. Bishnoi has been part of future plans and has featured in several T20I series, but misses out with Varun having climbed the ladder in selection.

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh