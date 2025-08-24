Cheteshwar Pujara net worth 2025: Career achievements, brand endorsements, and all you need to know Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara recently took to social media and announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. He took to X to make the announcement, and continuing on the same, let us have a look at his net worth and several career achievements.

New Delhi:

One of the best test batters of his time, veteran Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara recently announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. Taking to social media, Pujara announced his retirement.

“Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!” Pujara tweeted.

At 37 years old, Pujara played a total of 103 test matches throughout his career, where he scored 7,195 runs to his name and maintained an average of 43.6 runs, hitting 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries as well. With a brilliant career in the longest format for the Indian team, let us look at Cheteshwar Pujara’s net worth, brand endorsements, and other details.

Net Worth

According to reports, Pujara’s net worth stands at around Rs 24 crore, with his monthly income amounting to Rs 15 lakhs as well. His major sources of earnings were through domestic cricket and stints in the longest format with the Indian team, but having found himself out of favour with the international team, Pujarat decided to retire. He was part of the B Grade BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) contract in the 2022-23 season as well.

It is worth noting that the B Grade contract amounts to Rs 3 crore, and the same was a major part of Pujara’s earnings back in 2022-23.

Career achievements

There is no doubt that Pujara was exceptional for the Indian team during their Australia tour and India’s back-to-back series wins against the Aussies. In the 2018-19 series, Pujara hit three centuries in the series in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney as India secured the series win. Furthermore, the tour two years later saw Pujara show incredible resilience, facing 928 balls across four tests.

Also Read: