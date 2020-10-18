Captaincy was never an issue, something is happening in KKR camp which is not right: Brian Lara

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Brian Lara

West Indies legend Brian Lara on Sunday opined that captaincy was never an issue for struggling Kolkata Knight Riders, who presently stand fourth in the points table with as many wins as defeats after eight games.

Earlier last week, ahead of their game against bogey team Mumba Indians in Abu Dhabi, Dinesh Karthik stepped down from the captaincy role nd handed it over to Eoin Morgan, the World-Cup winning skipper of England. However, KKR lost their first match under Morgan.

Lara wants KKR to bring Sunil Narine back in the playing XI who only on Sunday afternoon was cleared for his bowling action and had hence missed their last two games along with the ongoing game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi.

“Captaincy was never a problem for KKR. Sunil Narine won them a couple of matches with his bowling while defending a total so he needs to get that (his action) sorted out,” Lara said on Star Sports.

Lara also wants Andre Russell to score with the bat, something which has unusually not happened this season.

“Andre Russell needs to get runs, anybody can captain a team. I think they have put more pressure on themselves now, the camera is on them, they’ve had a change of captain, something is happening in the camp which is not right. That’s just the worst defeat for KKR that I’ve seen,” Lara added.

KKR still have six matches to make an impact in IPL 2020 and seal their playoffs berth.

