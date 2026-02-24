Can Pakistan still qualify for semifinals of T20 World Cup 2026? Scenarios confirmed

Pallekele (Sri Lanka):

Pakistan lost to England in their second Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup by two wickets. This loss has jeopardised their T20 World Cup campaign as their fate is not in their hands anymore if they are to make it to the semifinals. After two matches in this round, Pakistan have only one point to show for their efforts. They are now dependent on other results and can even get knocked out of the tournament before their final Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka on Saturday (February 28). Here are the scenarios:

1. If Sri Lanka beats New Zealand

In this case, all three teams - Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan stay in contention to make the semifinals of the World Cup. Curiously enough, the result of the England vs New Zealand clash won't decide Pakistan's fate entirely. If England beat New Zealand on Saturday, then Pakistan will only have to beat Sri Lanka to make it to the knockouts. If Pakistan lose, Sri Lanka will qualify.

If New Zealand beat England, they will finish on three points and this is when the net run-rate scenario will come into play for Pakistan. They not only have to beat Sri Lanka but must do so by a certain margin, depending on the winning margin of New Zealand. Pakistan will know the exact scenario in that case and they can plan the game accordingly. Again, if Pakistan lose, Sri Lanka will go through.

2. If New Zealand beats Sri Lanka

New Zealand would be the favourites to qualify in this case. After a win over Sri Lanka, the Kiwis will have three points with a game to go. Sri Lanka will be knocked out of the T20 World Cup. However, Pakistan will then need a favour from England to beat New Zealand and then beat Sri Lanka by a certain margin as per the requirement.

Remaining matches in T20 World Cup Super 8 Group 2

February 25: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand in Colombo

February 27: England vs New Zealand in Colombo

February 28: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan in Pallekele

