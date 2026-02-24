Rinku Singh leaves India squad ahead of Zimbabwe clash in Chennai, goes back home: Know reason

Chennai:

India cricketer Rinku Singh has left the squad and gone back home, two days ahead of their T20 World Cup clash against Zimbabwe in the Super 8 round. The match is set to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday (February 26). It is a must-win clash for India after their chastening 76-run loss against South Africa on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rinku has gone back home for a family emergency and also didn't attend the practice session today. It remains unknown whether he will join the squad again in time for the match on Thursday. All eyes will also be on whether Rinku will be able to return at all, depending on the kind of emergency he has back home. In that case, India can also opt for a replacement in their squad. Moreover, there is a question mark around Rinku's place in the playing XI after a very limited role he plays in the XI, batting lower down the order.

Moreover, the southpaw also bagged a duck in the game against South Africa when India needed him to at least reduce the losing margin.

What changes are expected in India's playing XI?

As far as the changes in India's playing XI are concerned, Sanju Samson is likely to return at the expense of Rinku. The latter bats lower down the order and seldom gets more than two overs, while he doesn't bowl too. In a rare opportunity when he got to bat, Rinku got out for a duck too. Moreover, Samson could be made to open as well to break the trend of off-spinners opening the bowling against India.

Axar Patel is also likely to return after being controversially left out for the previous clash, with Washington Sundar being preferred. India's chances of making it to the semis of the T20 World Cup are hanging by a thread after their loss to South Africa and West Indies' big win over Zimbabwe. They not only must win their last two games vs Zimbabwe and the West Indies, but do so by massive margins to make sure they go through to the knockouts.

