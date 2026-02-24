IND vs ZIM: 3 tactical changes India might make for must-win Zimbabwe clash in T20 World Cup

Chennai:

India are in a must-win situation in their game against Zimbabwe and that will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday (February 26). With the opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan not clicking together, the hosts might ponder changing the combination at the top but do they have room in the batting line-up to do so. They are also likely to make at least one more change in their playing XI. Let us have a look at three tactical changes India might make for the must-win game against Zimbabwe:

1. Sanju Samson IN, Rinku Singh OUT

Rinku Singh is already doubtful for the clash against Zimbabwe as he has left the Indian squad to attend to his father, who is critical and admitted to a hospital in Greater Noida. His place was also in question after the match against South Africa. Sanju Samson replaces him in that case and that will definitely strengthen India's batting at the top of the order. Samson featured in the clash against Namibia and scored 22 runs off just eight balls before making way for Abhishek Sharma.

2. Axar Patel IN, Washington Sundar OUT

Axar Patel not returning for the South Africa game was the talking point in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Sundar was preferred ahead of him tactically and it didn't work at all for India. Sundar didn't pick up a single wicket and his promotion at number five also a failed move. The vice-captain Axar must slot back in for the Zimbabwe clash as he can make more impact on the comparatively and is certain to bowl four overs. He is also a better batter when it comes to arresting a collapse.

3. Make Samson open, and drop Ishan Kishan to number three

This could be a tactical move that can give India the advantage in the powerplay overs. Samson is a right-handed batter who can stop the opposition captain from opening the bowling with the off-spinner. Samson also likes to hit big sixes and he can attack the spinner even if the opposition starts with a spinner. In this case, Ishan Kishan can bat at three and the rest of the batters would go down the order.

