How can India improve their net run-rate vs Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup? Must chase this target in just 11 overs

Chennai:

India will face Zimbabwe in their next Super 8 encounter of the T20 World Cup on Thursday (February 26) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It is not only a must-win game for the hosts but they will also have register a massive win as their net run-rate took a hit after a 76-run loss to South Africa. India's current NRR is -3.8 and to at least turn it into positive, here are exact scenarios for the team:

1. Chase a target of 150 in 11 overs

The scenario is extremely tough, but when it comes to chasing in T20 cricket, anything is possible and a target of 150 runs is chaseable in around 11-12 overs in modern-day cricket. West Indies smashed 150 runs in just 13 overs against Zimbabwe on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and if India even replicate this effort from the Caribbean side, their net run-rate will be closer to getting into positive territory.

2. Chase a target of 180 in 11.4 overs

But any target above 150 for India makes the task next to impossible for Suryakumar Yadav and his men. If Zimbabwe manage to set a target of 180 runs for India, then the men in blue will have to gun it down in just 70 deliveries, which is extremely difficult. The higher the target, the tougher the mission to improve India's net run rate.

3. What if India bats first?

Well, chasing is always better when it comes to improving the NRR, but if India ends up batting first, then they must make sure to post a total of 200 runs at any cost. In this case, India will have to restrict Zimbabwe to 124 or fewer runs. In case India post only 180 runs, then they must restrict Zimbabwe to 104 runs or fewer.

4. What should happen for NRR calculations to go out of the window?

Well, South Africa must win all their matches for NRR calculations to go out of the window. In this case, even if India win both their remaining games, then they will qualify for the semifinals, irrespective of the margin.

Also Read