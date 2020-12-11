Australia A vs India: Cameron Green substituted out of warm-up game with mild concussion

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian all-rounder Cameroon Green (far left) in pain after being stuck on the hit by the ball while bowling on Friday.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has been subbed out of the remainder of the ongoing three-day warm-up game between Australia 'A' and India 'A' after being struck on the head while bowling on Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Green was hit when tailender Jasprit Bumrah smashed a fierce straight drive at the Australian who was unable to react in time. The ball burst through the 21-year-old's hands and hit him on the right side of the head. Mohammed Siraj, who was at the non-striker's end, dropped his bat and immediately rushed to check on Green.

According to a report in cricket.com.au, he has been diagnosed with mild concussion and has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour game. Victorian batsman Patrick Rowe has been named as his concussion replacement.

"This is Cameron's first concussion. He has returned to the team hotel and will not play the remaining two days of the tour match," CA team doctor Pip Inge said.

"We will continue to monitor him and provide an update on his condition in due course," he added.

It's the second head blow suffered by an Australia 'A' player in as many games. During the drawn first practice game, right-handed opener Will Pucovski was hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Kartik Tyagi and was diagnosed with mild concussion.

Green returned with figures of 1/20 in the 6.1 overs he bowled. He scalped the wicket of Shubman Gill as the tourists -- minus captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara -- collapsed to 123/9 before Bumrah alongside Siraj stitched a 71-run partnership to take India 'A' to 194 all out. Bumrah remained unbeaten on 55 while Siraj contributed with 22.