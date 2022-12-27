I didn't do much to kind of earn that - Cameron Green on becoming 2nd most expensive buy at IPL Auction

Follow us on Image Source : AP Cameron Green in action

Australia's Cameron Green who became the second most expensive player to be sold in the history of IPL expressed that he "didn't do much" to deserve the kind of money he got during the player auction. He was bagged by Mumbai Indians for a whopping amount of Rs 17.5 crores.

Green said the big pay cheque will not change him or the way he plays his cricket.

"To be fair, I think I didn't do much to kind of earn that," said Green.

"I just put my name into the auction, and it just happened. It doesn't change who I am or how I think and all the confidence I have in my cricket. Hopefully, I didn't change too much," he added.

Green has never appeared in the IPL before and this will be his maiden season. In T20Is for Australia, Green has played eight matches and scored 139 runs at a strike rate of 173.75. In 7 innings that he bowled, Green also has five wickets against his name.

On Monday, the 23-year-old pace bowler destroyed the South African batting line-up with his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests and helped dismiss the visitors for 189 on the first day of the Boxing Day Test.

Green said that for an all-rounder like him, workload management was the key to longevity.

"I think your priorities change. You take a lot of your care in your bowling when you're just a bowler. You have that rhythm because you're bowling 20 overs and innings basically. That's probably the main difference (between being a bowler and an all-rounder).

"It's tough if you're trying to do both equally. You have to try and prioritize one of them because you're going to put too much pressure on yourself if you try too hard at both," said Green.

He also spoke about his way of prioritizing batting and bowling.

"I try to prioritize my batting in the weeks leading up to the game.

Then on game day, you've hit plenty of balls that week, so it's prioritizing your bowling and getting your body right, backing all the training you've done prior," said Green.

