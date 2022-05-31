Blackcaps announce test squad: Williamson & Co. all set to embrace the English challenge

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand test match team announced

As the fight for World Test Championship intensifies, the Kiwis are geared up to take on a brand new-looking English Team which has their former legend Brendon McCullum sitting at the helm of English red ball cricket.

The high octane 3 match test series which is scheduled to begin on 2 June will be a litmus test not only for New Zealand but also for England's newly appointed test match skipper Ben Stokes & head coach Brendon McCullum. After a prolonging injury to his right elbow, Kane Williamson is all set to return as the skipper and would want to kickstart the next phase of WTC with a win in the English backyard.

The chances of New Zealand's success in English conditions heavily depends upon their bowling talisman Trent Boult & the ever-impressive Kyle Jamieson who has a reputation for extracting extra bounce which forces the batsman to make errors with his technique. Ahead of the highly anticipated test series, the kiwis have cut down their test squad from 20 members to 15 members. With injury concerns looming over Henry Nicholls who seems unlikely for selection to play the first test, Michael Bracewell has been given a test call-up and is being considered as a potential debutant.

On the other hand, the English team have reinstated their belief in the legendary duo of Stuart Broad & James Anderson. English test captain Ben Stokes also confirmed that Joe Root will be back at number 4 despite winning men’s Test player of the year in 2021 while batting at number 3.

The first test is all set to kick off on June 2 at the "Home of Cricket" Lords.

New Zealand Squad

Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher (wicketkeeper), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Will Young, Michael Bracewell