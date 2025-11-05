Birmingham Phoenix appoint former cricketer as new head coach, after Daniel Vettori switched sides Birmingham Phoenix appointed former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond as men’s head coach on a two-year deal, replacing Daniel Vettori. Bond brings vast franchise experience, having coached IPL teams such as Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

Birmingham:

Birmingham Phoenix have confirmed the appointment of former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond as their new men’s head coach on a two-year contract. Bond replaces his compatriot Daniel Vettori, who is set to join the newly rebranded Sunrisers Leeds as Andrew Flintoff’s successor.

Notably, Bond brings with him a wealth of experience from coaching roles across major leagues. He has served as bowling coach for Mumbai Indians in the IPL from 2015 to 2022, contributing to multiple title wins, and has been part of the Rajasthan Royals setup since 2023. His previous head coaching stints include Paarl Royals in South Africa’s SA20 and Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Big Bash League.

Bond’s arrival marks a significant shift for the Phoenix under their new ownership structure, with the franchise now jointly managed by Warwickshire County Cricket Club and Knighthead Capital, the American investment firm that also owns Birmingham City Football Club. Notably, James Thomas, the franchise’s performance director, led the recruitment process and hailed Bond’s appointment as a major step forward.

“We're thrilled to appoint Shane as head coach. His elite coaching experience, proven success in global franchise leagues, and passion for player development will be a major asset. Throughout a competitive selection process, his vision, tactical insight, and ability to build high-performing environments really stood out. He understands the demands of modern franchise cricket and what it takes to perform at the highest level,” Thomas said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Bond opens up on new role

Bond, who briefly played for Warwickshire in 2002, said his past connection with the club made the appointment even more meaningful.

"I know what it means to walk out onto the Edgbaston pitch and represent the people in the stands. I want to instil that into our players and create an environment which breeds success… I want my team to play a fearless, exciting brand of cricket which ultimately delivers success for the Birmingham Phoenix,” Bond said.

The appointment extends the Phoenix’s New Zealand link, with Vettori previously signing Trent Boult, Adam Milne, and Tim Southee as overseas players. Whether any of them return for the 2026 season will depend on retention rules ahead of the inaugural Hundred auction in March.