Big Bash League 12: Aaron Finch creates history, becomes first player to achieve 'THIS' feat

Big Bash League 12: The current season of the Big Bash League has been nothing short of spectacular. With balls flying all around the park and bowlers displaying their skills, the tournament has been spectacular in every sense. The tournament first came into the limelight after Adam Zampa's failed attempt to mankad Melbourne Renegades non-striker, Tom Rogers. Aaron Finch, Australia's T20I captain has now done the unthinkable, the Melbourne Renegades skipper registered a feat that was never achieved in the history of the Big Bash League.

Finch's position in Australia's T20 setup has been under lots of scrutinies. The next edition of the T20 World Cup will be played in 2024 and Australia will not play any T20 till August this year. After Australia's exit from the 2022 edition, Aaron Finch was bombarded with questions regarding his retirement from the T20 format, but he has been answering his critics in style. On Sunday, Finch scored a stellar 76* off 35 deliveries. The Melbourne Renegades skipper scored at a strike rate of 217.14 and hit 7 fours and 5 sixes. Courtesy of Aaron Finch's fireworks, the Renagades ended up scoring 202/5 in their quota of 20 overs.

Record registered by Aaron Finch

The Renegades skipper smashed Andrew Tye for 31 runs in one over. This has now become the most expensive over ever bowled in the history of the Big Bash League. It will be safe to say that Tye had a pretty dismal outing in the 52nd match of the Big Bash League as he conceded 63 runs in four overs. Tye did claim one wicket, but he failed to recover from the hammering that Finch dished out for him. Renegades won the toss against Perth Scorchers and opted to bowl first. They were mediocre with the ball and conceded 212 runs. Aaron Finch with his quickfire 76* off 35 tried to chase the score down but his team fell short by 10 runs.

Perth Scorchers XI: Stephen Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Melbourne Renegades XI: Shaun Marsh, Martin Guptill, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Critchley, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Jack Prestwidge, Tom Rogers, Corey Rocchiccioli, David Mood

