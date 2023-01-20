MS Dhoni to play in South Africa's T20 League? Graeme Smith provides updates

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni in training nets

Cricket South Africa's T20 league, SA 20 is underway and it has grabbed eyeballs for all the good reasons. The trend of franchise crickety is certainly catching up and SA 20's rising popularity is a testament to this fact. Interestingly, as far as South Africa's T20 league is concerned, the teams are owned by a franchise who have already invested in the Indian Premier League. As of now, the SA 20 league doesn't have a dedicated window of its own and is competing with the likes of the Big Bash League and the International T20 League.

Cricket South Africa has managed things pretty well till this point in time and the Graeme Smith-led South African board has managed to gather crowds and keep the excitement going on. As far as the quality of cricket is concerned, the talent which is on display has been the USP (Unique Selling Point) of the league. No major superstars are contesting in the league at the moment but former South African skipper and the president of Cricket South Africa Graeme Smith said that it will be fantastic to have MS Dhoni in the mix.

Graeme Smith further said:

It will be amazing to have stalwarts like MS Dhoni, but we work closely with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and we respect their decisions. We have created a good working relationship with them and we have been able to learn a lot from them as they have conducted numerous such events over the years. Our perspective is to build a vibrant, young, and competitive league, so somebody like MS Dhoni will be a huge bonus for us as he can contribute immensely. He has been able to perform for a very long time and he is an extreme professional.

The former South African skipper also opened up on what he feels about the franchises that are participating in the event. Smith added that the participating franchises are very experienced and have a very strong base.

