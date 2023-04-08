Saturday, April 08, 2023
     
  5. Ben Stokes injury concern: 3 Players who can replace the all-rounder against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023

CSK all-rounder Ben Stokes is reportedly doubtful for the crucial encounter against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: April 08, 2023 13:49 IST
Ben Stokes is doubtful for MI clash
Image Source : PTI Ben Stokes is doubtful for MI clash

The El-Classico of IPL, MI vs CSK, is all set to take place in the 2023 edition of the tournament. This is the 1000th IPL game and it is expected to be a riveting encounter. However, the four-time champions are sweating on their all-rounder Ben Stokes' fitness who is reportedly doubtful for the marquee encounter. According to reports, England's Test captain is struggling due to heel injury and might not want to risk it in this game. In this case, it remains to be seen who replaces Ben Stokes in the playing XI for CSK if he is deemed unfit for the encounter against MI.

Here are 3 Players who can replace Ben Stokes in CSK Playing XI

1. Dwaine Pretorius

India Tv - Dwaine Pretorius

Image Source : PTIDwaine Pretorius

South Africa all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius is a brilliant player and perhaps, can solve their death bowling issues. He was decent in the last season as well in the limited opportunities but didn't play enough matches. Pretorius has the ability to tonk the ball as well down the order. Pretorius can certainly turn out to be an apt replacement for Ben Stokes if the latter misses out.

2. Sisanda Magala

India Tv - Sisanda Magala, IPL, IPL 2023, MI vs CSK

Image Source : PTISisanda Magala

Another South Africa player Sisanda Magala is a good option to replace Ben Stokes. He can also beef up CSK's bowling alone with the team having enough batting in the tank. Magala was also the second highest wicket-taker of Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the inaugural edition of SA20 League. He had picked 14 wickets in 12 matches and impressed many in the death overs. He can definitely solve CSK's woes in the last few overs.

3. Ajinkya Rahane

India Tv - Ajinkya Rahane, IPL, IPL 2023

Image Source : PTIAjinkya Rahane

Now this could be a left-field selection. Rahane is keen on proving his point and CSK might just give him a go if a wicket falls early in the innings in the powerplay. Rahane can hit boundaries at will especially during the field restrictions and the Men in Yellow can smartly use him at the top and then swap him with a fourth overseas player, either Pretorius or Magala. However, it remains to be seen if they will opt for such a move.

