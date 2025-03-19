BCCI secretary denies reports of change in family policy Star batter Virat Kohli recently criticised BCCI's new family policy. Following which, reports emerged that the governing body may change the SOPs but secretary Devajit Saikia denied the possibility and noted that it will continue for the time being.

After a humiliating 3-1 defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, BCCI officials issued multiple new policies, including the one that the families of the players won’t be allowed to travel with the players for more than two weeks in a 45-day or more overseas tour. The players weren’t happy with the decision and expressed their concerns but BCCI didn’t change their stance. The new policy was tested in the Champions Trophy 2025 and the players once again expressed their concerns.

Despite so, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia clarified that there won’t be any changes in the policy at the moment. He reminded that the SOPs were generated in the best interests of all the players, coaches, managers and support staff and even if some players have a different opinion on it, BCCI isn’t thinking of any alterations.

“At this stage, the current policy will remain intact, as it is of paramount importance to both the nation and our institution, the BCCI. The BCCI recognizes that there may be some resentment or differing opinions, as in a democratic setup, people are entitled to express their views. The policy is applied uniformly to all team members - players, coaches, managers, support staff, and everyone involved - and has been implemented with the best interests of everyone in mind,” Board Secretary Devajit Saikia told Cricbuzz on Wednesday.

Recently, senior batter Virat Kohli opined that the rule is difficult for the players to follow. The 36-year-old mentioned that after a game, he doesn’t want to sit alone and sulk in a room but wants to spend time with the family in order to stay focused.

“If you ask any player, do you want your family to be around you all the time? You'll be like, yes. I don't want to go to my room and just sit alone and sulk. I want to be able to be normal. And then you can really treat your game as something that is a responsibility. You finish that responsibility, and you come back to life,” Kohli said in a recent event in Bengaluru.