BCCI presents 'Superstar of millenium' Amitabh Bachchan with golden ticket for World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI BCCI Secretary Jay Shah presented Amitabh with the golden ticket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has presented the legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with the golden ticket for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. The mega event is exactly a month away from getting underway with the match between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah handed over the golden ticket to Amitabh Bachchan.

BCCI posted the picture of X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Golden ticket for our golden icons! BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah had the privilege of presenting our golden ticket to none other than the "Superstar of the Millennium," Shri @SrBachchan. A legendary actor and a devoted cricket enthusiast, Shri Bachchan's unwavering support for #TeamIndia continues to inspire us all. We're thrilled to have him join us for the

@ICC @CricketWorldCup 2023 #CWC23 #Cricket #BCCI #AmitabhBachchan #GoldenTicket."

Jay Shah also tweeted about the same stating, "A golden moment indeed! It was an absolute honour to present the golden ticket to the "Superstar of the Millennium," Shri @SrBachchan on behalf of @BCCI. We are all excited to have you with us at @ICC @CricketWorldCup 2023. #CricketWorldCup #BCCI"

Team India will be starting its campaign on October 8 with the match against Australia in Chennai. The squad for the same was announced today (September 5) with Rohit Sharma set to lead the side in the 50-over World Cup for the first time ever. India last won the World Cup in 2011 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

India squad for World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Latest Cricket News