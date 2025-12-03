BCCI launches Team India's jersey for T20 World Cup 2026, Know details The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) launched Team India's jersey for the T20 World Cup 2026 in the innings break of the second ODI against South Africa in Raipur. Notably, India are the co-hosts of the mega event along with Sri Lanka and will be played from February 7 to March 8.

Raipur:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) launched Team India's jersey for the T20 World Cup 2026 today. The event happened during the innings break of the second ODI between India and South Africa in Raipur after the hosts amassed 358 runs in their 50 overs on the back of stunning centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Virat Kohli. Notably, India are the co-hosts of the T20 World Cup 2026 alongside Sri Lanka as the tournament will be played from February 7 to March 8.

As far as the jersey is concerned, the deep blue colour continues to dominate while the orange colour is at the sides. Interestingly, the tri-colour of India's flag has shifted to the collar of the jersey. Moreover, there are vertical blue stripes on the jersey as well.

Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma were at the stage to unveil the jersey as the BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia and an official from Adidas handed over the T20 World Cup jerseys to them.

