Indian player who lost four IPL finals announces retirement from all forms of cricket

In a major development, veteran India fast bowler Mohit Sharma took to social media and announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. With 34 international matches under his belt and several games played in the IPL (Indian Premier League), Mohit Sharma has decided to hang up his boots.

He took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note where he thanked his fans, expressed his gratitude for all the time he spent on the pitch, and thanked the Haryana Cricket Association for his time in the domestic circuit.

“From representing Haryana to wearing the India jersey and playing in the IPL, this journey has been nothing short of blessing. A very special Thanku to the Haryana Cricket Association for being the backbone of my career. And my deepest gratitude to Anirudh Sir, who's constant guidance and belief in me shaped my path in ways words cannot express,” Mohit Sharma captioned the post.

“Thanku to the Bcci, my coaches, my teammates, ipl franchises, support stuff and all my friends for their love and support. Special thanks to my wife who always handled my mood swings and anger, and supported me through everything. I look forward to serving the game in fresh ways. Thanku so much. Innings over gratitude forever,” he added.

