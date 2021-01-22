BCCI introduces new, 'mandatory' test to qualify for selection in Team India

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The time limit to complete the 2 KM distance has been set to 8:15 minutes for bowlers, and 8:30 minutes for batsmen.

After a stellar Test series win Down Under, BCCI is wasting no time to kickstart preparations for India's upcoming cricket assignments, which includes a two-month long England tour of India. According to a report from the Indian Express, the BCCI has introduced 'time-trials' to ascertain the fitness levels among the cricketers.

The 2 KM time-trials will measure the speed and endurance levels, and will be done in the supervision of a strength and conditioning member of the BCCI or the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The cricketers have also been informed on the development.

The players who have returned from the Test series in Australia have been exempted from taking part in the trials but those who are in contention for spots in the white-ball series against England (5 T20Is and 3 ODIs) will undergo the test. It was further reported that the test will be carried out in the months of February, June, and August/September.

The time limit to complete the 2 KM distance has been set to 8:15 minutes for bowlers, and 8:30 minutes for batsmen.

“It is more functional towards cricket. This will test speed, threshold zones, how you plan your running pace. And you can’t cheat as this is time-based,” former Team India trainer Ramji Srinivasan told Indian Express.

The time-trial test, along with the yo-yo test, will now be made manadtory for selection in the Indian team. The minimum requirement for yo-yo test will remain at 17.1, according to the report.

The yo-yo test was introduced a few years ago as a benchmark for fitness in the Indian team. Many former first-team players throughout the years, including Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina and Sanju Samson have failed the test.

The Test series between India and England will begin on February 5, with the first of four matches taking place in Chennai. The series will also mark the return of international cricket in India for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in the country in March 2020.

Earlier this month, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy became the first domestic tournament to be played in India after the lockdown.